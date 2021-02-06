Actor Rajasekhar announces his next film with the makers of â€˜Gathamâ€™

The actorâ€™s daughters, Shivani and Shivathmika, are co-producing the film.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Rajasekhar shared the first look theme poster of his next project, which will be the 92nd film of his acting career. The film will be directed by Kiran Kondamadugula, who got both audience's acceptance and critical acclaim for his debut film Gatham, which was released on Amazon Prime Video last year. Sharing the poster he wrote, "Elated to team up with the makers of Gatham! #RS92 will be an action film to remember, Hope you all like the theme posterRaising hands @off_beat_films @SOriginals1 @PegasusCineC @kkondamadugula @Rshivani_1 @ShivathmikaR @bpoldaz @nooble451 @HarshaPratap @Surendraknaidu @Ticket_Factory"

The film will be co-produced by Rajasekhar's daughters Shivani and Shivathmika in association with Bhargava Poludasu, Harsha Pratap and Srujan Yarabolu, under the banners Off Beat Films, Pegasus Cine Corp and S Originals. Rajasekhar will start shooting for the film from August, and the film will entirely be shot in the US, according to reports.

Recently on the occasion of Rajasekharâ€™s birthday, the makers of his 91st film revealed the title as Shekar, and also released the first look poster. Rajasekhar shared the poster and wrote, "Here's the first look post of #Shekar A @LakshyaProduct1 & @PegasusCineC production. @lalith_filmaker @anuprubens #LakshmiBhupala #TammareddyBharadwaja @LakshyaProduct1 @PegasusCineC @ShivathmikaR @Rshivani_1 #MallikarjunNaragani @Ticket_Factory (sic)."

In the first look poster, he is seen sporting a grey beard with an intense look. Touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the film will be directed by Lalith Kumar, a former associate of directors Krish and Krishna Vamsi. The film is produced under the banner of Lakshya Productions and Pegasus Cine Corp. Anup Rubens is scoring the music for the film. The regular shoot of the film will start from the third week of February.

Last year Rajasekhar had tested positive for the coronavirus. His daughter Shivathmika took to social media to share that her father was fighting hard against the infection.

Rajasekharâ€™s last film to release was Kalki, which hit the marquee in June 2019. The film was directed by Prashanth Varma and produced by C Kalyan. It was a crime thriller set in the 1980s. Rajasekhar was seen playing a police officer in this flick which had the Telangana region as its backdrop. It had Adah Sharma and Nanditha Shwetha playing the female leads.

(Content provided by Digital Native)