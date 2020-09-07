Actor Ragini Dwivedi remanded to 5-day police custody

The CCB is yet to produce party planner Viren Khanna before the magistrate.

A Bengaluru sessions court on Monday remanded actor Ragini Dwivedi to five-day police custody. The Central Crime Branch had submitted a remand application to the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Monday, asking the court to grant custody of Ragini Dwivedi for 10 days.

At around 2 am, the Central Crime Branch produced Ragini Dwivedi before the magistrate via video conference. The prosecution claimed that the CCB had been able to interrogate her only for one of the three days she was in custody as she had complained of back pain. The CCB in its remand application said that Ragini had to be taken to various spots for inspection and that she needs to be questioned regarding her role in the drug case.

The CCB told the court that she had deleted messaging apps and chats on her mobile phones and that she was not cooperating with the investigation. “We wanted to find out dates, places where the parties were held. Who sold the drugs and who consumed them. We also told the court that we needed time to question her on her financials,” the CCB source added.

CCB sources said that Ragini’s counsel told the court that she had been imprisoned because she’s a celebrity and vested interests were allegedly trying to defame her. Ragini’s counsel argued that she had attended the parties but never consumed drugs or procured them. Ragini’s counsel informed the court that she was apprehended based on the allegations by Ravi Shankar. While the CCB had requested that she be remanded to its custody for 10 days, the court granted only five-day custody.

Meanwhile, Ragaini’s lawyers withdrew the anticipatory bail application on Monday and filed a fresh plea for conditional bail. The plea is yet to be heard.

Ragini Dwivedi was arrested on Friday by the Central Crime Branch. The CCB alleged that the actor attended high-end parties and allegedly consumed drugs in those parties. The CCB has also arrested Viren Khanna, a high profile party planner, Rahul Tonse and Senegalese national Loum Pepper Samba, who allegedly had links to the drug trade. Meanwhile, the police said that Ragini’s friend Ravi Shankar, the clerk at the RTO office in Jayanagar, and another accused Rahul Shetty, the real estate businessman and architect, will not be turned into witnesses, but would also be produced before the court as accused.

The CCB on Monday also arrested a man named Niyaz, for allegedly supplying drugs to these parties. Niyaz, who is originally from Kerala, had settled in Bengaluru five years ago. “We will give more details after questioning him,” the CCB source added.