Actor Ragini Dwivedi mixed water in urine sample during drug test, say cops

The sample was meant for a toxicology test to determine whether she had consumed drugs.

South Indian actor Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested on September 4 by Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug racket, allegedly mixed water in her urine sample at KC General Hospital last week. The actor was taken to KC General hospital after her arrest so a urine sample could be taken to determine whether she had consumed any drugs listed in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

CCB sources said that the doctors at KC General Hospital were able to detect that water was mixed in the urine sample as the temperature of the sample was different. The temperature of human urine lies between 90 F and 100F, CCB sources said that the temperature was lesser, which led the doctors to believe that she may have mixed water with her urine sample to possibly avoid detection of drugs in the toxicology test.

Ragini Dwidevi was made to drink more water and give another urine sample. However, sources say that she initially consulted with her lawyer before giving her sample. “We have also informed the court about this incident. However, the toxicology report will reveal the truth,” a CCB official said.

CCB sources said that they retrieved chats between Ragini Dwivedi and a man named Simon, who the investigators believe is from an African country. “There were chats where she has asked Simon for drugs in code language. This is common lingo for those who procure opioids. Hence we wanted to take a urine sample,” the CCB source added.

Different categories of drugs listed under the NDPS Act stay in the human body for different periods of time. This also depends on a lot of factors including the type of drug, body mass, metabolism rate, medical condition, hydration levels and gender among other things. Marijuana can be detected in a urine sample within 30 days of consumption and within 90 days in a hair sample. Opioids like cocaine can be detected with a urine test within three days of consumption while it can be detected within 90 days with a hair sample. Methadone can be traced within 12 days in a urine sample, while MDMA can be traced within four days.

However, CCB sources did not confirm whether Ragini’s hair samples were collected. Section 53 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, authorises a police officer to obtain assistance of a medical practitioner for the purpose of the investigation. The CrPC (Amendment) Act, 2005, has brought two new sections which authorise the investigating officer to collect DNA samples from the body of the accused and the victim with the help of a medical practitioner.