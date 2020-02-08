Actor Prasanna on board Karthik Naren's latest film?

The film has Dhanush playing the lead with Prasanna touted to have a prominent role.

Flix Kollywood

It was recently announced that Director Karthik Naren would be teaming up with Dhanush for his next. Tentatively titled D43, The yet-untitled project will be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, who had bankrolled Dhanush's last outing Pattas recently.

Actor Prasanna is the latest addition to the star cast. According to reports, Prasanna will be seen in a prominent role in the film. However, the makers have not made any official announcement about Prasanna’s role yet. The makers of this movie have reportedly claimed that the movie will hit the theatres on October 23, 2020. The music for the film will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Prasanna's next release would be Mafia: Chapter 1 in which has Arun Vijay, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles. Touted to be an action crime, Karthick Naren is wielding the megaphone for this venture which is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. The film is set for release on February 21st.The film’s music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while cinematography and editing are handled by Gokul Benoy and Sreejith Sarang respectively.

Recently it was reported that actor Prasanna has been approached to play the main antagonist in Ajith's Valimai. Later the actor had shared his disappointment over missing an opportunity to work with Ajith. In a press note, Prasanna has said he was approached by the makers and the discussions were on, but things didn't happen his way and he is not a part of the film.

The actor also has Thupparivalan 2, the sequel of 2017 blockbuster hit Thupparivalan starring Vishal which is being helmed by Mysskin.

On the other hand, Dhanush has a slew of films in his kitty. Dhanush is currently shooting for Director Mari Selvaraj's Karnan. Touted to be an action- entertainer which is based on a real incident that happened in an estate near Tirunelveli. The film also stars Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead, DOP turned actor Natarajan aka Natty and Malayalam star Lal are roped in for a key role. Reportedly Dhanush plays the character named Karnan and Lal will be seen as Yemen.

It was recently announced that Dhanush is all set to reunite with director-producer Aanand L Rai for his next outing titled Atrangi Re. The film will feature Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar has been roped in for a cameo in the film. The film will go on floors on March 1 and will release on February 14, 2021. To be bankrolled T Series in association with Anand L Rai's home banner Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay's Cape Of Good Films. The film will have music by A.R.Rahman.