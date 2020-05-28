Pooja Hedge claims her account was hacked, meme against Samantha posted

The meme that was posted and later deleted showed pictures of Samantha with the caption "I don't find her pretty at all."

Actor Pooja Hegde has claimed that her Instagram account was hacked on Wednesday night. Informing fans about the alleged breach, the actor took to Twitter and posted: "Hi, guys, so i've been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you," she wrote.

Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

However, within an hour, her technical team came to her rescue and retrieved her account. She also tweeted the update to her fans.

"Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my instagram. Any message, followback or post in the past one hour from my account has been done will be undone. Thank you," she shared.

During the one hour that her account was compromised, a meme was posted onto the actor's Insta story, of Samantha from Majili, with the words "I don't find her pretty at all".

The post was deleted from her story. Though she removed the post from her account, screenshots are still being shared on Twitter.

Though Pooja deleted the post, it has been circulating on the internet as a screenshot.

Some of Samantha's fans have accused Pooja of deliberately posting the meme and claiming that her account had been hacked.

The hasthags #TeamSamantha #Poojamustapologizesamantha #poojahegde have been trending since afternoon on Thursday.

Samantha fans are also demanding that Pooja should apologise to Samantha for the post, whether it was intentional or not.

Meanwhile, Samantha has posted a picture of herself showing the peace symbol.

During the lockdown, actor Pooja Hegde has been spending her time doing yoga with the help of her yoga guru. She actively shares her yoga pictures as well on social media platforms.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in Ala Vaikuntapuramlo as the female lead along with Allu Arjun.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is working in a Prabhas film under the direction of Radha Krishna Kumar. The shoot for her other film Most Eligible Bachelor has also finished and the team is waiting for its release. It was postponed due to the lockdown, according to the media reports.