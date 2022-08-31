Actor-politician Ramya announces comeback to films as a producer

Ramya had quit films in 2012 to join politics as a member of the Indian Youth Congress.

news Cinema

Sandalwood actor Divya Spandana aka Ramya has announced her comeback into the film industry. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, August 31, the actor-politician took to social media to announce that this time, she is coming back into the industry as a producer. “The sihi suddhi (good news) most of you guessed right - I am going to be doing films again!! This time though I will also be producing through my boutique production house AppleBox Studios,” she said.

She said that AppleBox will be bankrolling two theatrical films, which will be distributed by KRG Studios. “The apple box has been my constant companion throughout my journey in films. When we didn’t have chairs on sets or if a little height was required for the camera or actors, the apple box was always there to me (sic) it was the simplicity of the equipment that inspired me and hence the name,” the actor wrote.

In 2012, Ramya had quit films to join politics as a member of the Indian Youth Congress. She won the bye-elections in 2013 and became the Member of Parliament from Karnataka’s Mandya constituency. She was appointed the national head of Congress's digital team.

In 2017, Ramya started an online movement #AintNoCinderella to help Varnika Kundu, a woman who was "chased and almost abducted" one night in Chandigarh, in response to misogynistic comments made by Ramveer Bhatti, a senior member of the BJP in Haryana. He told the media that Kundu being out late at night was the reason for the attack. "It was inappropriate for the girl to leave her house at midnight. Why did she leave so late at night to drive? " he said. Ramya started the hashtag #AintNoCinderella where women posted pictures of themselves having a good time outside at night in an attempt to reclaim public spaces.

Ramya’s first Kannada movie was Abhi (2006) starring late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. She was last seen in Nagarahavu in (2016), directed by Kodi Ramakrishna with visual effects by Makuta. With the 2004 film Kuththu, she made her debut in the Tamil film industry under the stage name Ramya.