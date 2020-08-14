Actor Nikki Galrani tests positive for coronavirus, says she’s recovering

The actor said she wanted to share her experience to clear the stigma and uncertainty that surrounds COVID-19.

Actor Nikki Galrani said that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus a week ago and is now on her way to recovery. She made the announcement on social media on Thursday. Adding a special note of thanks to the Chennai Corporation and health workers, the actor wrote, “I was tested Positive for #COVID-19 last week. I’m on my way to recovery and feeling much better now. I’d like to thank my close ones for looking out for me, all the frontline Health Workers & mainly the #Chennai #TamilNadu #Corporation for their Constant Support.”

I’d like to thank my close ones for looking out for me, all the frontline Health Workers & mainly the #Chennai #TamilNadu #Corporation for their Constant Support pic.twitter.com/bk6QsIqqZz — Nikki Galrani (@nikkigalrani) August 13, 2020

In a note attached to the tweet, the actor who said she is experiencing mild symptoms like “bad throat, fever, loss of smell and taste”, wrote that she wanted to share her experience to clear the stigma and uncertainty that surrounds COVID-19.

“I feel lucky to be able to stay home and quarantine. I know it's a really scary time for everyone right now and it's important that we be safe and think of other people's safety,” she wrote.

The actor, who was last seen in Jiiva’s long-delayed Kee, shared her fear over the safety of those who are vulnerable. “Considering my age and that I have no pre-existing medical conditions, I know I'll get through this. But it scares me when I think of my parents, elders, my friends and everyone else who could be much more affected by this disease.”

“So please be sure to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly and don't go out unless you absolutely have to,” she appealed.

Nikki also addressed the strain that the pandemic posed to everyone’s mental health. “I know it's frustrating to sit at home for so many months but we're living in an unprecedented time and it's time to do your part for the society. Spend time with your families, stay in touch with your friends, protect your mental health and please reach out for help if you're feeling anxious or depressed,” she wrote.