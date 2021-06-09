Actor Nikhil Siddhartha questions private hospitals for exorbitant bills

Nikhil has been actively helping COVID-19 patients and their families with medicine and oxygen requests on social media during the pandemic.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who has been contributing to COVID-19 relief work by arranging medicines, hospital beds and other medical facilities for patients who have contracted the novel coronavirus, recently raised a concern about the exorbitant bills charged by private hospitals. Taking the issue to social media on June 5, Nikhil questioned whether private hospitals are under any regulation when it comes to pricing. Many of his followers also dropped comments agreeing to the actor’s post. Alleging that hospitals are levying excessive charges even for basic medical procedures, Nikhil tweeted, “Seeing a lot of Hospital Bills in Excess of 10 lakhs. Why r are our local hospitals charging such huge amounts for Basic Operations?”

He further added that although there are efforts to pay some of these bills, he has come to the realisation that the bills are very high. Towards the end of the tweet, he questioned who is regulating them. “We wer helping with Paying a few Patients Bills nd realised tht the entire amount is going to ridiculously charging hospitals. Who is regulating them? (sic),” the tweet read.

Earlier, the actor brought attention to the Telangana police not permitting essential services like medicine delivery to take place during the lockdown. In a tweet posted on May 23, Nikhil shared that he was allegedly stopped by the Hyderabad Police during the lockdown when he was on the way to deliver important medicines to coronavirus patients, in spite of having a prescription. Nikhil tweeted: “Was on the way to deliver emergency life saving medicines from Uppal to KIMS minister road. In spite of providing the prescription and patient details, was stopped and asked to get an Epass. Tried 9 times (to get an epass) but the server is down. I thought medical emergencies were allowed!!!”

Along with the tweet, Nikhil had also posted photos of him being stopped while he was in his car. However, there were no photos of either the medicines or the prescription in the tweet.

Nikhil will be next seen in the upcoming Tollywood 18 Pages along with his co-star Anupama Parameswaran. The first look poster of the movie was released by the makers on June 1, marking his birthday.

