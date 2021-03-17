Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni takes first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

The actor took the Covaxin shot and posted the news on Twitter.

Popular Tollywood actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to Twitter on Wednesday to share that he has taken the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. Posting a photo of him taking the first Covaxin jab, the 61-year-old actor urged all eligible citizens to take the vaccine shot. The actor also tagged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as well as Gates Foundation of India and shared the link for the vaccine registration portal.

“Got my #covaxin jab yesterday .. absolutely no down time I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine!! You can now register for your #Covid19vaccine at http:/ /cowin.gov.in Book your vaccine. and get it done! #Unite2FightCorona # VaccineVarta @MoHFW_India @ BMGFIndia,” the tweet read.

In the phase 2 coronavirus vaccination drive launched by the government, citizens above the age of 60 as well as citizens above the age of 45 who have co-morbidities are eligible to register on the government’s website to get themselves vaccinated.

Earlier, Mollywood star Mohanlal too received the first dose of the vaccine and shared the news with fans on Instagram. The actor shared a photo of himself taking the vaccine at Amrita Hospital in Kerala on March 10. The 60-year-old actor took the opportunity to thank the medical fraternity, the companies producing the vaccines, hospitals and the Government of India for ensuring that vaccines are available to citizens of the country.

“Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India , the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID,” the post read.

On the professional front, actor Nagarjuna will be seen in the upcoming action-thriller flick Wild Dog. He is also playing a pivotal role in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmāstra.