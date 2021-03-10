Actor Mohanlal takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The actor thanked the Government of India and the medical fraternity for their efforts in the vaccination drive.

news Covid vaccine

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took the COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday in Kerala’s Amrita Hospital. Sharing photos of the vaccination, the actor wrote on Facebook, “Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India, the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive.” (sic)

The actor tagged Prime Minister Narendra, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, State Health Minister KK Shailaja Teacher and the Indian Council of Medical Research and thanked them for their service.

The second phase of vaccination — targeting people above the age of 60 years and those above 45 years with comorbidities — began across the country on March 1.

In Kerala, around 300 private hospitals have been identified for the second phase of vaccination. These hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 for a single dose. The vaccination for the eligible beneficiaries is provided for free of cost in government hospitals.

Initially, the beneficiaries were to directly register themselves on the Co-WIN website. The health department had said that arrangements will be made later for on-site walk-in registrations at the Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

Last week actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan, too, was administered with COVID-19 vaccine at Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai.

Following the vaccination, the actor urged people to get vaccinated not just out of concern for themselves, but for those around them as well.

“While you should take the vaccine for your health and well-being now, get ready for a vaccination against corruption next month,” Kamal Haasan said, hinting at the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu scheduled for April 6.

As per the latest statistics provided by Co-Win portal, a total of 2,65,91,583 persons had registered for the vaccination, out of which 1,91,690 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Wednesday.