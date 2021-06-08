Actor Meghana remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja on his first death anniversary

Meghana was pregnant with their son when Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away.

Flix Sandalwood

Late Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 last year after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. On his first death anniversary on Monday, many actors, celebrities and fans took to social media to convey their condolences and post photos and heartfelt notes in his remembrance. Ahead of his death anniversary, Chiranjeevi's wife, actor Meghana Raj shared a photo featuring her alongside her husband. In the candid photo, the couple is seen smiling and chatting with each other. She captioned the photo, “US. MINE #Chiranjeevisarja (sic).” One of Meghana’s closest friends from the industry, actor Nazriya, dropped emoticons in the comment section, extending her support.

Other celebrities from the film fraternity, including Chiranjeevi Sarja's family members in the industry, too took to social media to post photos in remembrance of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Kannada actor Ananya, who was friends with Chiranjeevi, shared a throwback photo of the late actor where he is seen along with other friends. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Things end. But memories last forever. @chirusarja @megsraj @shalinismakeupprofile #itsbeenoneyear #wewillmissyou (sic).” Actor Darshan too shared a photo where he is seen along with Chiranjeevi Sarja on the late actor's first death anniversary.

In an interview with Times of India, Meghana recalled the tragic night when her husband passed away. “The day started off like any normal Sunday. Prerana (Dhruva Sarja’s wife) and I were just outside the house along with Dhruva when my father-in-law called us saying Chiru had collapsed. We had never seen him like that. He'd lost consciousness and then regained it for a bit." She also stated that his last words to her were “Neen yenu tension togobeda, yenagolla nanige (Don't get tensed. Nothing will happen to me).” She also stated that she will be taking her son to the site of Chiranjeevi’s memorial for the first time since his birth.

Chiranjeevi and Meghana got married in May 2018. Meghana was five months pregnant when Chiranjeevi died. She welcomed their son, Jr Chiru in October 2020.