Actor Madhavan's son Vedaant bags gold at Danish Open swimming tournament

Incidentally, 16-year-old Vedaant had, a couple of days ago, won a silver medal for India at the same competition.

Popular actor R Madhavanâ€™s son, Vedaant Madhavan, has won a gold medal for India in swimming, at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Incidentally, 16-year-old Vedaant had, a couple of days ago, won a silver medal for India at the same competition. Madhavan took to social media to share the happy news. "And so, today the winning streak continues... Vedaant Madhavan gets a gold at the Denmark open," he said, and thanked all those who had helped Vedaant achieve the feat.

The 16-year-old bagged gold in the men's 800m freestyle and bettered his personal best time by 11:48 to stop the clock at 8:17.28, edging past local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn by 0.10 to stand atop the podium on Sunday night. Madhavan took to Instagram and posted a video of his son from the ceremony. "... Today it's a Gold in 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team," the actor wrote.

Several people including celebrities have congratulated both Madhavan and Vedaant for the youngster's achievement. Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu, who was among the first to congratulate Vedaant, said, "So proud. God bless him. More power to him." Actor Keerthy Suresh too congratulated Vedaant. She tweeted, "Kudos to the champion Vedaant Madhavan.Your achievement is an inspiration to all !! Congratulations to the proud father, Maddy sir."

With all your blessings & Gods grace @swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA.We are so Proud pic.twitter.com/MXGyrmUFsW April 16, 2022

This isn't the first time that Vedaant has won medals in swimming. Last year, the 16-year-old swimmer had won four silver medals and three bronze medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships, which were held in Bengaluru. Before that in March last year, Vedaant had won a bronze at the Latvian Open Swimming Champion event.