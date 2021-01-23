Actor 'Krav Maga' Sreeram passes away after mishap at Chennai home

According to reports, 60-year-old Sreeram had a mishap at his house when he fell down and suffered injuries.

news Death

Martial arts teacher and actor ‘Krav Maga’ Sreeram, who was recently seen in the Netflix anthology Sillu Karupatti, passed away in Chennai on Saturday. According to reports, 60-year-old Sreeram had a mishap at his house when he fell down and suffered injuries. Sreeram was sought after as an instructor for Krav Maga, a self-defence martial art developed in Israel. He had held training sessions for police personnel in Tamil Nadu, including in Chennai, and had also reportedly trained actors like Amala Paul and Anurag Kashyap.

He was last seen in the Netflix anthology Sillu Karupatti, in the story titled Turtle Walk. In his film debut, Sreeram played the role of Navaneethan, a widower, who falls in love with Yashoda, a spinster played by Leela Sampson.

Many took to social media to express their condolences.

#KravmagaSreeram Go well, Sir. Your passing is such a shock. "Inji Tea With Added Dignity" is how film lovers will remember you best as. #SilluKarupatti — Subha Jayanagaraja (@subhajrao) January 23, 2021

Taking to Facebook, senior IPS officer Davidson Devasirvatham said, “It shook me to hear the news about the death of Krav Maga Sreeram. I have known him for the past five years and have been fascinated by his multi-talented skills. Have worked with him very closely for a few police related assignments and he conducted a Krav Maga training module at Madurai on my request. Had always wanted to listen to his life story and was looking forward to using his expertise to train the trainees at the Police Academy. He has left behind a lot of trials of his journey in different fields and a deep impact of his character and personality in the hearts and minds of those who knew him personally. Will miss you my dear friend. RIP.”

Recently, in an interview with the Times of India, Sreeram spoke about how his Netflix film was received well by the audience and how he wanted to do an action film. "Already after seeing ‘Sillu Karupatti’, people are calling me for soft roles. But I am looking at some roles where I can use my Krav Maga skills as well. Now, I actually want to do some action (laughs). I think, instead of waiting for others to develop a script, I’ll develop a script outline myself,” he had told the newspaper.