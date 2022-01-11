Actor Keerthy Suresh tests positive for coronavirus

Keerthy Suresh said that she has mild symptoms, and urged the public to stay safe and get vaccinated.

Flix COVID-19

Actor Keerthy Suresh took to social media to share that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, on Tuesday, January 11. The Mahanadi fame actor, in a Twitter post, said that she was experiencing mild symptoms and sought everyone to follow COVID-19 norms and stay safe.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. Please follow all the COVID-19 norms and stay safe. I am currently in isolation and under safe care. Those who came in close contact with me, kindly do get tested”, she said, urging people to get vaccinated.

She further wrote, “If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon.”

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country, several film personalities from the south recently shared that they have contracted the coronavirus. Popular dancer and actor Shobana, had also announced that she has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, on January 9, via social media. Actor Vishnu Vishal, on the same day, announced that he had contracted the infection, adding that he was sad about starting the year by getting COVID-19. Actor Khusbhoo also shared with followers, on January 10, that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier on Tuesday, January 11, singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for the virus with mild symptoms. The 92-year-old has been admitted to the ICU at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. “She is mild COVID positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. As a family we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care,” Mangeshkar's niece Rachna Shah told PTI.

