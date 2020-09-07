Actor Kangana Ranaut given Y+ security by Centre

The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been given Y+ category of security by central security agencies. According to reports, the decision has been taken in view of a â€˜renewed threatâ€™ to the actor after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The home ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security through one of the paramilitary personnel, a home ministry official told PTI. The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee, the official said.

This comes a day after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had said that the state government had decided to provide security to the Bollywood actor in the state and was also considering extending it during her upcoming visit to Mumbai. Thakur also added that both Kangana Ranaut's sister and her father had approached the government seeking security for the actor.

Kangana Ranaut has been facing protests and alleged threats from the Shiv Sena over her tweet comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

Kangana took to Twitter to thank the government for providing her security.

She tweeted in Hindi, "This is proof that no fascist will be able to crush a patriotic voice, I am thankful to @AmitShah Ji, because of the circumstances, he would have advised me to go to Mumbai after a few days, but he helped a daughter of India keep up her words. Jai Hind."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had on Sunday demanded that actress Kangana Ranaut apologise for her comments against Mumbai and Maharashtra. Asked if he would apologise for his remark against Ranaut while reacting to her tweet on a TV channel, Raut told reporters that "anybody who lives and works here and speaks ill of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Marathi people, I would say apologise first".

In a tweet, Ranaut recently asked, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?". She had tagged a September 1 news report where Raut purportedly said she should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of the city police.

Sanjay Raut on Friday had urged the Maharashtra government to take action against people defaming the city police. He had also asked Ranaut to tour the PoK first to see the situation prevailing there.

Ranaut, who is currently in her home state Himachal Pradesh, had tweeted that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9 and dared anyone to stop her.

With PTI inputs