Actor in Chennai sexually assaulted, two arrested

The actor, who lives in Valasaravakkam in Chennai, has worked in supporting roles in a few movies and was also a small-time entrepreneur.

news Crime

An actor in Chennai was sexually assaulted and robbed by two men who barged into her home earlier this week. The police said that the two men have now been arrested. The actor, who lives in Valasaravakkam in Chennai, has worked in supporting roles in a few movies and was also a small-time entrepreneur.

The police said that the incident took place on March 8, around 10.30 pm, when the 38-year-old actor was alone at her home. Two people entered her residence and threatened and sexually assaulted her, after which they fled with around 10 grams of gold and Rs 50,000 in cash, police added. Following this, the actor filed a complaint with the R9 Valasaravakkam police station.

While some media reports suggested that the actor was forced to strip and filmed, a press note by the police did not mention such details.

As part of their investigation, the police went through CCTV footage and managed to identify the accused. With the help of the video evidence, two people, identified as Selvakumar, who lived in Maduravoyal and Kannadasan, who was residing in Ramapuram, were arrested. The police also said that they had recovered the stolen items besides two vehicles and mobile phones belonging to the accused. The two men were presented in front of a local court and remanded to judicial custody. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

