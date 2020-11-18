Actor Bhavana looks regal in red on 'National Princess Day'

The actor looked like royalty in her red saree as she celebrated National Princess Day.

Not many may know this but November 18 is National Princess Day - a day to celebrate ‘the princess in every girl’. On Wednesday, Actor Bhavana took to Instagram to make the day more popular by posting pictures of her look Regal in red.

Bhavana dazzled in her Indian wear -a grand red and gold saree with a full sleeve yellow blouse that is embroidered with stones. The actor also wore heavy choker and a long chain made of several strands of stone. She broke the red in her saree with a thick gold waist chain and gold bangles.

The actor posed atop a massive set of staircase most likely in a hotel. In her caption, she added that hashtag NationalPrincessDay2020 with the line “celebrate the princess in every girl”.

The pictures quickly went viral garnering over 76,000 likes and 400 comments.

Bhavana was last seen in the Kannada movie 99. Before that Prithviraj starrer Adam Joan, released in 2019 and that was her last release in Malayalam. Currently she is working on two Kannada projects, Inspector Vikram and Bhajrangi 2.