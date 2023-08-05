Actor Bala booked for threatening Malayali YouTuber

South Indian actor Bala has been booked for allegedly trespassing into an apartment and threatening a Malayali YouTuber. The complaint was filed at Unichira near Kochiâ€™s Kakkanad on Friday, August 4, by Aju Alex who runs the controversial YouTube channel named Â´ChekuthanÂ´.

The complaint says that the actor, along with three others, allegedly trespassed into the apartment located on the third floor of H and H Housing Complex in Unichira around 6 pm on August 4. An FIR was later registered against the actor by Thrikkakara police under Sections 451 (trespassing ) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the accused disarrayed clothes and threatened Ajuâ€™s friend who was present there. In a video posted by Bala after the incident, the actor was seen advising Ajuâ€™s friend and asking him not to use derogatory language in their videos. Aju, who has made videos criticising Bala, was not present in the apartment when the incident happened, and his friend alleged that Bala pointed a gun at him.

Â¨I went there along with my family. Will a person who vandalises property take their family along? I just went there to talk about the toxic content they upload in their videos and the kind of language used in them. Ajuâ€™s friend Mac, who alleged that I threatened him, came to see me off to my car below the apartment, smiling, as you can see in the CCTV visuals. They are sensationalising this issue for content,Â¨ Bala told the media.

This is not the first time that Chekuthan faces allegations of using derogatory language against others while criticising them through his videos. Earlier, another popular YouTuber named Jaiby Joseph had filed a defamation suit against him in a court in Ernakulam. Aju had done a series of videos against Jaiby, allegedly mentioning his family members using inappropriate language. The case is still under trial.