Actor Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of actor Arjun Sarja, has revealed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. She is presently under home quarantine. The actor posted about her health status on Instagram.

In an Instagram story, the actor wrote, “I have been recently tested positive for COVID-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all the necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team.” She further added, “To anyone who has been in contact with me the past few days, please take care.”

Aishwarya Arjun made her debut in Tamil through Pattathu Yaanai in 2013 along with actor Vishal. The film tanked at the box-office. She then made her debut in the Kannada film industry with Prema Bahara alongside Chandan Kumar in 2018.

Recently, Aishwarya’s cousin, actor Dhruv Sarja, announced that he and his wife Prerana Shankar, had contracted the coronavirus. The couple had mild symptoms, they said.

“My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chose to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe,” Dhruv had said in a statement on Twitter.

Dhruv is the brother of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, who passed away on June 7 due to cardiac arrest. He is also the nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. Dhruv has acted in a few Kannada films since 2012. His debut film Adduri won him several awards for the best debutant. His last release was Bhajari. His film Pogaru, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, was slated to come out this year, but the release date is yet to be announced owing to the COVID-19 restrictions. 'Karabuu', a song from the film, led to controversy because it romanticised and glorified sexual harassment.