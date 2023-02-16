Activists react with caution to Tamil Nadu Governor’s speech on Dalit atrocities

Speaking at a recent event, the Governor said, “In our state we are talking so much about social justice. Either they put human faeces in the water tank of a Dalit colony or Dalits are publicly humiliated and assaulted.”

Activists reacting to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s recent speech regarding atrocities against Dalits in the state have pointed out several flaws in his claims. While agreeing that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led government needs to do better in terms of taking action when such atrocities occur, activists are concerned about the Governor’s political intentions. “The Governor claims that the rate of convictions in the rape cases of Dalit women is only 7%. I would say never trust data without a zero point, without context,” said Edwin, the Programmes Director of the Citizens Vigilance and Monitoring Committee (CVMC). “Even one rape is one too many, there is no argument there. But what is the 7% he’s talking about in comparison to? For which year? And what are the conviction rates in BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) ruled states?” he asked.

On Sunday, February 12, RN Ravi was speaking at the launch of the Tamil translation of the book MODI@20 Dreams Meet Delivery, Ambedkar & Modi Reformer’s Idea Performer’s Implementation at Chennai’s Anna University. The Governor said, “In our state we are talking so much about social justice. Either they put human faeces in the water tank of a Dalit colony or Dalits are publicly humiliated and assaulted or not allowed entry into temples,” adding, “The response of the law enforcement or the criminal justice system is awful. It pains me to know that we are a state where only 7% of rapes against Dalit women lead to conviction. So out of 100 rapists, 93 go scot free.”

Responding to the Governor’s speech, writer and activist Shalin Maria Lawrence told TNM, “It should be a matter of shame for the DMK. They are so weak on this front, they are getting criticised for this by even someone close to the BJP. And, what has the BJP done across the country? What is the National Commission for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes doing? Why have they not questioned the state on the Vengavayal incident?”

Others pointed out that the Governor’s speech amounted to politicking. Dr C Lakshmanan, associate professor at the Madras Institute of Development Studies, added, “There is no denying the content of the Governor’s speech, but it feels like crocodile tears. This is just politicking… where one party fails, another benefits. The Governor is saying things that secular parties should have actually said. What does the BJP care about social justice and marginalised communities?”