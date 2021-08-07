Activists, Dalit organisations protest in Bengaluru condemning Delhi 9-yr-old’s rape

The protestors, gathered at Bengaluru’s Maurya Circle, demanded stringent action against the four who have been accused of raping, killing and forcefully cremating a Dalit minor in Delhi.

“Women of Dalit families are also India’s daughters. We want justice for the minor girl from our community who was brutally raped, murdered,” demanded the protestors gathered in Bengaluru’s Maurya Circle on August 7. Organised by Dalit Sangharsha Samiti — a group of non-governmental organizations working for the welfare of the Dalit community — the protest was staged against the alleged rape, murder of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi’s Old Nangal area. The members of the community and leaders of many organisations were angered over the incident and demanded stringent punishment for the four accused.

About 40 protestors had gathered, chanting their demands for justice, holding placards asking to end gender-based violence as well as violence against Dalits. Protestors also raised slogans against the patriarchal system that promulgates caste discrimination. “Whom did the Independence benefit?” asked the protestors. Prominent activists like Lalitha Naik, who is also former minister; Mallavi Shankar, coordinator of DSS; and Dalit leader Guruprasad spoke at the protest condemning the incident.

On August 1, a nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped, murdered by four people in a crematorium in Delhi’s Old Nangal area and was later forcefully cremated, alleged her parents. The incident angered many, and hundreds joined the girl’s mother at a sit-in protest staged near the site of the incident. The four accused including Radhe Shyam, a priest at the crematorium, were arrested by Delhi Police and have been booked under POCSO Act, and the SC/ST Act.

At the protest, Lalitha Naik said that many women – irrespective of their age – face violence every day. It is only a handful cases that come to light because of the media, but many cases of violence, including rape goes unreported. Stressing on the need to end gender-based violence, she also demanded stringent action against those accused of raping the Dalit minor girl in Delhi.

Speaking to TNM, N Murthy, the president of the Dalit Sandharsha Samiti, said that although the accused were arrested, the fear is that the girl won’t get justice because she was Dalit prompted them to protest. “The rape, murder of the nine-year-old is not just a case of gender-based violence but also that of caste [violence]. The prime accused is a priest, a caste Hindu man. Similar cases have happened in Unnao and Hathras; the accused in the two cases were penalised after things reached an extreme. Although the Delhi Police has arrested the accused, we fear that justice will not be given,” Murthy said.

Guruprasad Keragod, the state convener of the DSS, said that if the Union government does not initiate action against the accused, they will stage a bigger state-wide protest. “Next week is Independence Day. We will wait for a week, and if no further action is taken against the accused in the case, a day or two after Independence Day, we will stage a state-wide protest in collaboration with all the organisations working for the welfare of Dalits and women.”