Activist sends face mask to Telangana Minister, alleges he hardly wears one

The activist alleged that the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister was not seen wearing a mask on several occasions, which may result in the spread of COVID-19.

A Telangana civil society activist from Huzurabad in Karimnagar district launched a unique protest alleging that state Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav violated COVID-19 safety protocols.

Musham Srinivas sent a couple of face masks, hand sanitiser and a bunch of paracetamol tablets to Talasani Srinivas in an apparent bid to highlight the Minister’s alleged “flouting” of COVID-19 guidelines.

The youth activist sent the items to the Minister’s house in Hyderabad through registered post from the Huzurabad post office. Along with COVID-19 protection gear, the activist also sent a letter attaching four photos in which the Minister is seen without a face mask.

The letter read: “Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, you’ve been seen without a face mask. We can’t accept if something untoward happens to you. I wish that you wear the face masks and use the sanitiser I’ve sent.”

In a seeming dig at the Minister’s lack of participation in the Telangana movement, the letter further read: “There is need of service to the state from the likes of those of you who fought for Telangana.”

During the Telangana statehood agitation, Talasani supported the Telugu Desam Party, which argued against a separate state and said that Andhra Pradesh must remain united.

Musham further urged the people of Telangana to send masks to public representatives who seem to be unable to afford them, in order to save them from falling prey to the virus.

Talasani Srinivas has been attending several official meetings, inaugurations and reviews in his capacity as Minister. On several occasions, he has been seen without a mask.

When TNM reached out to activist Musham Srinivas about his novel move, he said that the Minister was being “irresponsible”.

Musham said, “We’re truly concerned about the Minister’s health and the health of those who are always around him. He has never been seen wearing a mask. If he doesn’t wear one, people will take not wearing a mask for granted… that is dangerous.”

He added, “The Minister is not acting like a responsible public representative, he has not worn a mask for any official event. This may give the wrong message to people about COVID-19 precautions.”