Active thunderstorms in parts of TN on June 24, heavy rainfall likely for the rest of the week

Since the beginning of this month, Tamil Nadu has received 22.4 mm rainfall as opposed to its normal level of 43.7 mm, which is a significant departure of almost 50%.

news Weather

The formation of weak monsoon on the South-West Bay of Bengal close to Tamil Nadu will bring active thunderstorms to Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Coimbatore, Salem, Vellore, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Trichy and interiors part of Thoothukudi districts on Wednesday, according to popular weather blogger Pradeep John.

Regional Meteorological Centre in its latest bulletin has also forecasted light to moderate rain over few districts of coastal, interior and south Tamil Nadu and heavy rainfall over isolated areas in Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Vellore, Krishnagiri and Salem districts on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry districts until the morning of June 28.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be cloudy and light rain may occur in some areas with temperatures hovering between 38 and 27 degree Celsius for the next 48-hours.

As of June 24, Cheyyur in Kancheepuram district has recorded 8 cms rainfall. Arakonam in Vellore, Maduranthagam in Kancheepuram, and Ambur in Vellore district have recorded 5 cms each. Between 11.30 am June 23 and 11.30 pm June 24, high waves in the range of 2.8 to 4.0 meters are forecasted along the coast of Southern Tamil Nadu from Kolachal to Dhanushkodi, with surface current speeds varying between 64-80 cm/sec. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas during this period.

Since the beginning of this month, Tamil Nadu has received 22.4 mm rainfall as opposed to its normal level of 43.7 mm, which is a significant departure of almost 50%. Chennai has received only 12.3 mm rainfall, a deficit of 78% from its normal value of 56 mm. Having experienced only dry weather so far, Tiruppur, which should have recorded 19.2 mm rainfall between June 1 and June 24, has recorded a 100% deficit.

Karur and Kanyakumari are the only two districts to record rainfall more than their normal measures. While Karur has received 32.3 mm which is 89% more than its normal, Kanyakumari has recorded 159.9 mm rainfall which is 9% above its normal.