Active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka cross 80000 as state sees 5985 new patients

The total death toll due to coronavirus in the state has now risen to over 3,000.

Active coronavirus cases in Karnataka breached the 80,000 mark on Sunday with 5,985 new infections, the Karnataka health bulletin said on Sunday.

With 5,985 new COVID-19 cases and 107 casualties, the total number of those infected by the coronavirus in Karnataka reached 1.78 lakh on Sunday, the health department said.

According to the health bulletin issued by the department, 5,670 discharges on Sunday took the total discharges in the state to 93,908 while there are 80,973 active cases including 678 in the ICU.

Bengaluru Urban continues to be the highest contributor of new infections. Bengaluru recorded 1,948 fresh cases and 22 deaths due to the virus. The capital city has seen 1,240 fatalities so far.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 455 cases, followed by Ballari (380), Udupi (282), Belagavi (235), Raichuru (202), Dharwad (196), Kalaburagi (194), Hassan (168) and Davangere (158).

With 107 deaths, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 3,198. Twelve deaths were reported from Mysuru, nine each in Ballari and Davangere, eight in Kolar, seven in Hassan, six each in Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada and four each in Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Bidar.

As far as testing data goes, Karnataka tested 37,936 people on Sunday, with 17,133 rapid antigen tests and 20,823 RT-PCR tests done. The bulletin does not mention the testing data per million done.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Sunday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He is the fourth minister in the state to be diagnosed with the disease, apart from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. He got himself admitted in a government hospital in Bengaluruâ€™s Shivajinagar.

With inputs from agencies

