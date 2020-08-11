Active containment zones in Bengaluru dip to 13908, South zone has most at 2726

The state registered 4,267 new cases in 24 hours, while 5,218 recovered persons were discharged from different hospitals in the same time period.

Bengaluru saw a small dip in the number of active containment zones in the city as a media bulletin issued on Sunday pegged the figure at 13,908; down from 14,010 active zones reported in the previous bulletin by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The city has reported 28,896 containment zones in total, of which 14,988 have returned to normal. Bengaluru South has the highest number of active zones at 2,726, followed by Bengaluru East at 2,619. On Sunday, Bengaluru East had the highest number of active containment zones at 2,802, which means that it has seen close to 200 containment zones return to normal in a single day.

Meanwhile, the BBMP bulletin stated that Bengaluru West had 2,349 active containment zones followed by Bommanahalli at 2,226, Mahadevapura at 1,378, RR Nagara at 1,205, Yelahanka at 762 and Dasarahalli at 643

The BBMP also said that Bengaluru South has seen 5,058 zones return to normal, followed by Bengaluru East at 3,469 and Bengaluru West at 2,279.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients exceeded the tally of new cases in Karnataka for the first time on Monday, health officials said. The state registered 4,267 new cases in a 24-hour period, while 5,218 recovered persons were discharged from different hospitals in the same time period, said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Incidentally, the state on Monday witnessed fewer cases as compared to the usual daily average of 5,000 cases. Similarly, Bengaluru also reported fewer cases at 1,243 as compared to its daily average of more than 2,000 cases. With the new cases, the city's COVID-19 tally rose to 75,428, out of which 32,985 are active cases.

In another development on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and will go into home quarantine.

"Thank you everyone for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self-quarantine," said Yediyurappa.

After his discharge, the Chief Minister was seen walking out of the hospital. According to the health bulletins shared by his doctors, the 77-year-old leader responded well to the treatment and his vital health indicators were normal during his stay at the hospital and also at the time of discharge.