Fake post claiming CJI exhorting people to protest goes viral, SC steps in

A poster claiming that CJI Chandrachud has asked the public to "come out on the streets" and ask the "dictatorial government" for their rights, is doing rounds on social media.

news News

The Supreme Court, on Monday, August 14, has said that action was being taken by the law enforcement authorities against a social media post using a file photograph of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and falsely quoting him to provoke public for protest against the authorities. A poster claiming that CJI Chandrachud has asked the public to "come out on the streets" and ask the "dictatorial government" for their rights, is doing rounds on social media.

"It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (invoking the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated. The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous. No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard with the law enforcement authorities,” said the press note released by the Public Relations Office of the Supreme Court.