Accidental gunshot kills 25-year-old Telangana youth in the US

Mahankali Akhil Sai had taken the gun of a security guard and was having a close look by holding it in his hands when it went off accidentally, his family said.

A 25-year-old youngster from Telangana was killed in the United States when a gun he was holding went off accidentally, according to his family in Telangana. Mahankali Akhil Sai was a student of Auburn University, from Khammam district. He lost his life in the incident that occurred at Auburn in Alabama state on Monday night (local time), February 6.

Sai had gone to the US in December, 2021 to do an MS course in Auburn University at Montgomery. He was also doing a part-time job at a nearby gas station. According to his family members, he was also engaged in a part-time job in a local petrol filling station. As per the information that reached his family, he took the gun of a security guard and was having a close look by holding it in his hands when it went off accidentally. The bullet hit him in his head. The gas station staff rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. US officials informed his father M Umashanker, a businessman, about the incident. The family has now requested the Indian government to help in bringing the body home.

Further, US officials have also arrested 23-year-old Ravi Teja Goli in connection with Sai’s death, and is currently detained at the Montgomery County Detention Center. “Actually this is very unfortunate and it happened involuntarily and it’s a mistake of none. Store security guard bought a new gun and he emptied all the cartridges but unfortunately there was one bullet left behind in the chamber and Ravi was in an impression that it’s empty and unfortunately and involuntarily did the action. All the videos and proofs have been submitted to the authorities and owners are supporting both the families and they assured all kind of help. Let’s pray Akhil’s soul rests in peace and both the families get moral support and strength. Ravi was the one who called the 911 and also he called to Akhil’s cousins to provide the information. At present Ravi is under deep mental stress and trauma, so let’s condemn the rumors and help both the families and Ravi in whatever the way possible,” Ravi’s relatives said.

(With IANS inputs)