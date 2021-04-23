Accenture’s Rekha Menon becomes first woman chairperson of Nasscom

Rekha takes on the position from her previous role as Vice Chairperson, succeeding UB Pravin Rao, who served as Chairman.

Atom Appointment

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) on Thursday announced the appointment of Rekha M Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director at Accenture in India as its Chairperson for 2021-22. She is the first woman to take on the role in the association’s 30-year history.

Rekha takes on the position from her previous role as Vice Chairperson, succeeding UB Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, who served as Chairman of Nasscom for the year 2020-21. Nasscom also announced the appointment of Krishnan Ramanujam, President and Head of Business & Technology Services, Tata Consultancy Services as their Vice Chairperson for 2021-22.

“Keeping in line with the evolving industry dynamics, the newly appointed leadership along with President Debjani Ghosh, will spearhead the industry in its digital transformation journey, with the imperatives of making India a leading hub for digital talent, catalysing innovation and developing a favourable policy ecosystem that supports innovation, technology growth and ease of doing business,” the organisation said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Rekha Menon said, “I am honoured and humbled by this vote of confidence by the Nasscom Executive Council at such a crucial time for our industry. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to test the resilience of our more than four million people, even as it has created new opportunities for growth with technology emerging as the lifeline for societies and economies across the world.”

“As we cautiously navigate the pandemic, I look forward to working with the Nasscom Executive Council and its members to drive our industry’s long term growth by augmenting India’s position as the digital talent nation for the world, driving people first innovation, and working with the government to create a conducive policy environment needed for sustainable growth,” she added.

In addition to this, Nasscom also announced its new Executive Council which comprises industry sectors like ER&D (Engineering and R&D), BPM (Business Process Management), IT Services, SME (Small & Medium Enterprises), Startups. The new Executive Council will play a strategic role in enabling India’s tech sector to take leadership on the global map through focused initiatives and programs.

Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom, said, “With the industry re-aligning itself in the new normal, I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with Rekha and Krishnan to drive the industry through another uncertain but growth opportunity year. As a champion of future skills and inclusive growth, Rekha’s past contributions to Nasscom have been invaluable, and we look forward to working together to take our industry to newer heights in this new normal where amalgamation and integration of technology is going to continue, and digital skilling is going to be the cornerstone for a collaborative development.”