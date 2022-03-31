Academy begins disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock

The Academy released a statement on March 30 revealing that Will Smith’s actions were in violation of their standards of conduct.

Flix Entertainment

Days after Hollywood star Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Oscars telecast on March 28, the Board of Governors held an emergency meeting on March 30 to discuss the consequences for Will, who bagged the best actor award for his performance in King Richard.

Smith has been given 15 days notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and has the opportunity to provide a written response.The next board meeting is scheduled for April 18, when the Academy may take disciplinary action. The statement from the Academy cited that the actor’s actions were in violation of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct. It included "inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour, and compromising the integrity of the Academy,” as per the statement.

The Academy has been facing scrutiny with regards to the handling of the situation, and for not removing Smith from the auditorium.They have now offered clarification saying Smith was asked to leave but refused. "We also recognise we could have handled the situation differently," the Academy’s statement read. The organisation also offered a formal apology to Chris Rock, the other nominees who attended the ceremony, and the viewers at home and in person who witnessed the event. The letter states "Mr. Rock, we apologise to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologise to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event."

On Monday evening, a letter from Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson went out to the entire membership. The leadership shared their "outrage" regarding Smith's actions and expressed their disappointment about how it "overshadowed" the evening where films such as CODA and Dune walked away with the most awards.

Will Smith courted controversy after Rock took the stage to present the best documentary award and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in a sequel to GI Jane. Pinkett Smith has been open about the fact that she has alopecia, which causes hair loss. Will Smith then walked on to the stage, and slapped Rock.

He issued an apology to Chris Rock and the Academy on March 29. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith wrote, and called his behaviour “unacceptable” in an Instagram post.

