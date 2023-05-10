ABP- CVoter Exit Polls says Congress will form the government in Karnataka

The exit polls conducted by ABP News - CVoter predicted Congress will form the government in Karnataka. The numbers projected give the Congress 109-129 seats while pegging the BJP between 67-87 seats. The JD(S) has been projected to win between 19-29 seats. The voting ended in a single phase at 6 pm on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13. To win a simple majority, a party would need more than 112 seats. Others are expected to win 2-6.

According to the exit polls, the Congress is expected to increase its vote share to 42%, a gain of 4% in comparison to its performance in the 2018 Assembly elections. The BJP is projected to increase its vote share by 2% to 38% in comparison to 36% in the 2018 polls. The JD(S) is projected to lose ground and drop its vote-share to 15%. Others are expected to get 5%.

The voter turnout in the state at 6 pm was 66.31%. In 2018, the voter turnout was 72.13%. The district with the highest voter turnout was Ramanagara with 79.39% and lowest was in BBMP South at 49.65%. Voting percentage for Bengaluru Urban was at 53.08%.