'Above 50 not allowed': Guidelines for gyms in Tamil Nadu reopening Aug 10

People above 50 years of age, people with comorbidities, pregnant ladies and children are informed to stay away from the gym for exercising.

The Tamil Nadu government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for reopening the gyms in Tamil Nadu from August 10. The SOP issues strict guidelines and prevents vulnerable groups from visiting the gym. The elderly, above the age group of 50 years, persons with comorbidities, pregnant ladies and children below 15 years are not allowed to use the gym.

According to the standard operating procedure issued by the Tamil Nadu government, the gymnasiums in the containment zones should remain closed and only gyms in non-commitment zones are permitted to function. The gym users should ensure 6 feet physical distance during practice and everyone using the gym, including instructors, should use face masks mandatorily at all times and are permitted to use face shields during the time of exercising.

The gym users should frequently wash hands with soap for 40-60 seconds and use alcohol based sanitisers for 20 seconds whenever possible. The respiratory etiquettes of using hands to cover mouth and nose while sneezing should be followed. Spitting is also strictly prohibited, the SOP said.

The gym owners should ensure six feet distance between equipment. The use of outdoor space should be emphasised and the gym should have separate entry and exit gates. Contactless cash transactions should be supported and AC/Ventilation should be set up as per the guidelines of the Public Works Department. The number of staff also should be limited.

The SOP said spas, steam baths and swimming pools should remain closed.

The guidelines issued by Chief Secretary Shanmugam informed that the equipment used for exercising should be disinfected prior to using them. The oxygen saturation of the gym users should be tested and people with saturation of below 95% should not be allowed to exercise and the person should be referred to the nearest health care facility. Gym users should sanitize the hands before using the equipment.

At the time of the exercise, the SOP said mats should be avoided and after exercise face masks and towels should be disposed properly.

The group classes should be held with a break of 15 to 30 minutes before every session. Online classes are also encouraged whenever possible.