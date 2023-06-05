Abducted toddler and baby rescued in Secunderabad, kidnappers arrested

A three-and-a-half-year-old child was abducted by two individuals near Dadus Sweet House at the Paradise Signal in Secunderabad on Sunday, June 4, around 3:30 in the morning. Shockingly, shortly after this kidnapping, another abduction took place involving a 7-month-old baby boy. However, thanks to the timely intervention of Megharaj Kaley, a 40-year-old balloon seller who was alerted by the panicked parents of the three-year-old, the police were able to initiate a successful investigation.

Kaley, who was resting on the footpath at the time, was approached by the child's parents who informed him that a woman and a man, both in their early thirties, had forcibly taken their child and fled in an auto-rickshaw towards Paradise Signal. The parents had attempted to follow the auto in their search for their toddler, named Karishma, but were unable to locate the abductors. It was then, at 4:15 am, that they sought Kaley's assistance, leading him to promptly contact the Mahankali police station.

Responding swiftly to the report, the police registered a case against the accused individuals identified as Sheik Absar (36), an auto driver, and Parveen (30), a housewife from Nizamabad. Investigations revealed that the duo had resorted to kidnapping in an attempt to improve their financial situation. They had been abducting babies and selling them for Rs 2 lakh each to an unidentified buyer.

After abducting Karishma, the accused duo proceeded to Hanuman Tekdi, Sultan Bazaar, where they abducted a 7-month-old baby boy. Consequently, a case of kidnapping was also registered against them at the Sultan Bazaar police station.

Through efficient and effective action, the Mahankali officials managed to apprehend the accused within two hours near Sunshine Hospital in Secunderabad. CCTV footage played a crucial role in tracking the movement of the auto used by the abductors. As a result, both children were safely reunited with their families, bringing an end to this distressing ordeal.