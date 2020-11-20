An abandoned two-wheeler left behind by armed robbers has helped the Bengaluru police nab the accused, who had made away with Rs 38 lakh cash from a businessman in the city, 10 days after the incident occurred. On the night of November 9, two armed robbers including the arrested accused, a serial offender named Aslam Pasha (39), arrived on a scooter at Mamulpet outside the office of a textile businessman Ankitkumar Jain.

On November 9, Ankitkumar, a resident of VV Puram had returned from a business meeting to his office in Mamulpet and had collected Rs 38 lakh in cash from his partner Nazir Ali Khan, when he saw two men arrive in a scooter. While Ankitkumar was putting away the money bags inside his scooter, Aslam Pasha and the second unidentified accused allegedly threatened him with knives. The two men snatched the bags of cash, abandoned the two-wheeler they came in and decamped with the cash on Ankitkumar's scooter instead, the Times of India reported.

Although Ankitkumar did not report the theft of the cash, the police learned about the theft from his partner Nazir Ali Khan. The City market Police then asked Ankitkumar to file a complaint. As the armed robbers made away with the vehicle, they also left behind the two-wheeler they had used to get to Mamulpet. The City Market Police tracked down Aslam Pasha using the licence plate number of the scooter he had left behind.

Police arrested Aslam Pasha on Wednesday night and on Thursday recovered the Rs 30 lakh cash from him. The West division police said that Aslam Pasha was making it difficult for the investigators to identify the second accused. Aslam Pasha reportedly complained of a heart-related ailment, when repeatedly asked questions about the money. After a night of questioning, he is said to have given the police the location of the cash he had stashed away. The cash was recovered from Aslam's relative's residence in JJ Nagar.

During the interrogation, the police also learned that Aslam Pasha had taken help of Ankitkumar's employee Wahid in carrying out the crime. Wahid allegedly tipped off Aslam and the second accused about the date and time when Ankitkumar would be carrying cash. Wahid is absconding and police said that Aslam is yet to reveal the name of the second armed robber.