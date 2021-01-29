Aarti Ravi shares pictures with actors on ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ sets

‘Ponniyin Selvan’, directed by Mani Ratnam, is currently in progress at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Jayam Ravi’s wife Aarti shared pictures with actors on the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which is being shot in Hyderabad now. In her Instagram page, Aarti Ravi shared pictures with Trisha, Karthi, Prakash Raj’s wife and choreographer Pony Varma and their sons.

In one picture, we can see Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Pony Varma, and Aarti Ravi posing while another picture has the women and their sons – Jayam Ravi’s two sons and Pony and Prakash Raj’s son. In a third photo, the three women are seen in a huddle with Aarti captioning it “To old friends and new.”

There is also another picture online which has Aishwarya Bachchan posing with a fan in the Ramoji Film City where she is shooting for Ponniyin Selvan. Reports have it that Aishwarya plays Nandini, wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar in Ponniyin Selvan. Posting the picture online, the fan wrote on her social media page, “I couldn't take my eyes off of you on the set @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb mam (sic).”

Further, hair stylist and makeup artist Florian Hurel shared a picture of Aishwarya on January 7 and wrote, “I have been working closely with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb on the different looks for Mani Ratnam’s film. It’s so exciting to work on traditional looks for an era movie such as Ponniyin Selvan. Wishing good luck to the team taking the looks forward on set.”

The picture shows the makeup artist occupied in working on Aishwarya’s bouffant-inspired look.

Ponniyin Selvan is currently in progress at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad where the shooting is happening on the sets erected for the purpose. This ambitious project of director Mani Ratnam is based on the classic novel of the same name penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film will trace out the life of the most popular among the Chozha kings, Raja Raja Chozhan 1. Elango Kumaravel is co-writing the adaptation along with Mani Ratnam. It has the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman score the music. Ravi Varman is doing the cinematography for this film with A Sreekar Prasad doing the edits.

The film has an ensemble of stars in the cast including Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film is bankrolled on a huge budget by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under the banners Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

While there is still no clarity on the release date as the entire shooting schedule went haywire due to the pandemic, we hear that Ponniyin Selvan will hit the marquee in two parts considering the magnitude of the project.

(Content provided by Digital Native)