AAP’s Shelly Oberoi elected as Delhi Mayor, beats BJP candidate by 34 votes

Delhi elected its Mayor in the fourth attempt, since earlier elections were stalled amid ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Shelly Oberoi defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rekha Gupta to become the Mayor of Delhi on Wednesday, February 22. Oberoi won by a margin of 34 votes. Oberoi polled 150 votes while Gupta received 116 votes out of the total 266 votes polled.

Delhi elected the mayor in the fourth attempt, since the earlier elections were stalled amid ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members. Last week, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House for holding the mayoral election following the apex court order. The top court on February 17 ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.

The court issued the order after hearing a plea moved by Oberoi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate. In a shot in the arm for the AAP, the apex court also held that the members nominated to the MCD by the Lt Governor cannot vote to elect the mayor.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated Oberoi and the party workers on the win.

"The goons lost, the public won. Many congratulations to all the workers as the AAP candidate has become the mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Once again wholehearted gratitude to the people of Delhi. Many many congratulations to the first Mayor @OberoiShelly of AAP," he tweeted in Hindi.