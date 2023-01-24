AAP’s Kerala unit dissolved, to be reorganised

Kerala is one of the states where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to make any headway.

The Kerala unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has been dissolved, ahead of its reorganisation. The announcement came on Monday, January 23. The new office bearers are expected to be announced soon. It was in 2014 that the party made a foray into the state, but has not made any headway.

Kerala is one of the states where the political outfit has been trying to build up the base. The party is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab. "The entire existing organisation structure of the Aam Aadmi Party in the state of Kerala is dissolved with immediate effect. The party will announce its new office bearers soon," said Sandeep Pathak, national general secretary of the party.

Sandeep Pathak will visit the state between January 26 and 29 to decide on office bearers of the party for all districts. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the party's alliance with Twenty20, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing of Kitex Garments in May 2022. In a public meeting at Twenty20's stronghold at Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam, AAP announced the formation of the Peoples' Welfare Alliance with Twenty20.

Two weeks ago, AAP disbanded its state and district units in Karnataka to come up with an active team of leaders and workers for the Assembly elections to be held before May this year. AAP won five seats in the Gujarat assembly elections held in December 2022. They, however, failed to win a single seat in Himachal Pradesh winning 1.10% of the total votes cast.

