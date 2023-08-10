AAP refutes BJPâ€™s allegation that MP Raghav Chadha forged other MPsâ€™ signatures

Taking a swipe at the Union government, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said: "The Modi government's intention is to end the [Parliament] membership of Raghav Chadha like [they did with] Rahul Gandhi."

news Politics

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, August 10, accused the BJP of running propaganda against its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha to end his membership in Parliament as they had done with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Earlier on Monday, BJP had alleged that Chadha had added forged signatures of five Rajya Sabha MPs while proposing their names to be added to a Select Committee of MPs on the Delhi services bill.

"The dictatorial Modi government has started a new trend that anyone who raises questions, they will try to throttle their voice by running propaganda. Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) said forgery was done. Any member's name can be given for a Select Committee without their signature," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said at a press conference, referring to the saffron party's allegation that Chadha forged the signature of five MPs.

Taking a swipe at the ruling dispensation, Singh said: "The Modi government's intention is to end the membership of Raghav Chadha like Rahul Gandhi."

Lashing out at the BJP for accusing him of forgery, Chadha said: "The BJP's main mantra is to repeat a lie thousand times so that it becomes the truth. The BJP is running propaganda against me. They want to suppress my voice. I am not afraid of the BJPâ€¦ Rajya Sabha runs according to the rules and according to the rule book, a member's signature or written consent is not required to propose names for a Select Committee."

Chadha went on to say that "I challenge the BJP to show me that piece of paperâ€¦ Please show me that paper on which I signed. I will give my answer before the Privileges Committee. Everything will be clear," he said, adding that very possible effort was being made to muzzle the voice of the Opposition.