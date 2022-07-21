AAP condemns Karnataka police and BJP for clearing Eshwarappa in Santosh Patil case

The state BJP government has sent a bad message that it is in favor of the perpetrators of the irregularities, says AAP.

news Controversy

The Aam Aadmi Party has opposed the Karnataka police’s decision to clear former minister Eshwarappa of all charges in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil. Santosh Patil, a contractor, died by suicide on April 12 at a hotel in Udupi after penning down a note accusing Eshwarappa of being responsible for his death. He had claimed that Eshwarappa, who had previously served as the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, demanded a 40% "commission" on a road project costing Rs. 4 crores.

Eshwarappa was charged by the state police for abetting suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. According to sources, the suicide case was dropped for lack of evidence and the police filed a "B report" to the court of public representatives.

Speaking to the media, B T Naganna, AAP Party state secretary said, “Eshwarappa is the main accused in contractor Santosh Patil's suicide case. Police claimed that neither Eshwarappa or had anyone else sent a death threat to Santosh Patil over a WhatsApp message. In spite of this, it is deplorable to know that he has been cleared of all charges against him. The state BJP government has sent a bad message that it is in favor of the perpetrators of the irregularities.”

After Santhosh Patil passed away on April 11 of this year, Karnataka saw a major outcry, and the BJP-led administration was forced to defend itself against accusations of corruption. KS Eshwarappa, later tendered his resignation as minister of rural development and panchayat raj. Eshwarappa was not even once called in for questioning despite the fact that a probe into the contractor's suicide had started.

Naganna said that it is obvious that the state government exerted significant influence over the police investigation in this case to save Eshwarappa.

Further recalling how BJP supported Eshwarappa, Naganna said, “Even when the incident happened, BJP stood by Eshwarappa and declared him to be innocent even before the probe. When the Aam Aadmi Party tried to lay siege to the CM's house, Eshwarappa's resignation was accepted. But this is absolute injustice to Santosh Patil’s family since the investigation was conducted in a half-baked manner and just for the sake of it,” he said.

The AAP representative accused Udupi police of submitting reports without conducting a probe. He further demanded the state police retract the report and look further into Eshwarappa.

“Instead of a police investigation, this should be handed over for a judicial inquiry. The public must know how Eshwarappa tortured and cheated contractor Santosh Patil.” Naganna said.

He also alleged that there was widespread corruption in Karnataka’s rural development and panchayat raj departments under Eshwarappa's leadership. “It is tragic that the BJP, which had criticized the CBI investigation into the K J George case, is currently unable to properly handle a police investigation into Eshwarappa,” he said.

Back in 2016, BJP organised protests demanding the resignation of then Bengaluru Development Minister and Congress leader K J George in connection with the suicide of Dy SP M K Ganapathi. The Karnataka High Court quashed the proceedings against K J George, senior IPS officers A M Prasad and Pronab Mohanty, in 2020.