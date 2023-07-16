AAP to attend Opposition meet in Bengaluru

AAP's decision to participate in the meeting came hours after Congress announced that they will oppose the Union government ordinance pertaining to control of services in Delhi.

news Politics

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said that it has decided to participate in the opposition parties meeting which is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. The AAP took this decision in its Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting which was held on Sunday. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting through the video conference.

AAP decision came hours after Congress announced that they will oppose the Union government ordinance pertaining to control of services in Delhi. The party sources said that their top leaders would travel to Bengaluru to attend the meeting of opposition parties. “Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Sanjay Singh will be going to Bengaluru tomorrow evening (July 17),” he said.

Earlier, the AAP had said that they would only attend the Bangalore opposition meet once the Congress party clarifies its stance on the Union government ordinance. The second meeting of the opposition parties will take place on July 17-18 in Bangalore, two days ahead of the Parliament’s Monsoon session, which begins on July 20.