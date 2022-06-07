AAP alleges advertising firm given ‘illegal’ contract in Bengaluru, demands action

The AAP has alleged that a private company given a 30-year contract for erecting advertisement hoardings by the BDA in lieu of ground rent in 2018.

news Controversy

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka has alleged that the authorities have failed to act against a private advertisement agency which was allowed to put up hoardings on Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on June 6, AAP spokesperson K Mathai said the installation of advertisement hoardings by an advertising company is illegal and would not have been possible without the involvement of the officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

The AAP has alleged that an outdoor advertising firm, was given a 30-year contract for erecting hoardings by the BDA in lieu of ground rent in 2018. Mathai alleged that the BDA had no authority over this matter and the hoardings are illegal since the Karnataka Municipalities Act,1964, prevents any kind of advertisements without the written permission of the municipal government, here BBMP, and without the payment of tax. Any hoardings that have to be put up need to be approved by the BBMP council, he said.

“BDA has no right to grant permits to the company, and this is also in direct violation of the order of the High Court,” Mathai alleged. The BBMP and the Karnataka High Court had also imposed a ban on such hoardings on city limits.

The AAP has also alleged that the company has been illegally profiting from the Hebbal flyover hoardings for over two years, Mathai alleged. Back in 2020, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy admitted on the floor of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly that a private company might be profiteering from a contract it holds to put up hoardings on the Hebbal Flyover. According to him, the company was permitted to put up 147 hoardings on an area spanning 61,780 square feet. The firm also spent Rs 98.98 lakh to beautify the 1.98 lakh square feet space around the flyover. As per the contract, the outdoor advertising firm was to pay the government Rs 1.1 crore every year as ground rent which would go up by five per cent every subsequent year.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda also raised questions about the profit being earned by the company. “The company has spent Rs 98 lakh, but they’ve been given 147 hoardings. The hoardings will easily generate Rs 2.5 crore a month. But the company is paying the government just Rs 1.1 crore a year. Isn’t this loot?”

Mathai said the advertising company had filed a review petition in the High Court to safeguard the contract. The AAP spokesperson said both the BDA and BBMP need to answer questions regarding this award. “How did the BDA authorize the company to put up hoardings in the area of BBMP? How could BDA lease out property owned by the BBMP?” asks Mathai.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Bengaluru spokesperson Usha Mohan said they have filed complaints against the BDA and BBMP commissioners regarding the hoardings. Stating that they have demanded a speedy inquiry against the authorities and the illegal hoardings, she said the AAP has written to four authorities as of now, the BBMP, the BDA, the Urban Development Ministry of Bengaluru, and the Chief Minister of Karnataka. “Yet no action has been taken,” she said.