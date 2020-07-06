Two minors allegedly sexually assaulted by 55-year-old neighbour in Telangana

The minor girls are aged between seven and eight years.

news Crime

The Nizamabad police in Telangana have booked a 55-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting to minor girls, aged between seven and eight years old. The man is said to be the neighbour of the girls.

The incident took place in Yedapalli mandal of Nizambad district.

According to reports the accused, Narayana, has been sexually assaulting the girls for the last four-five days by luring them with chocolates and taking them to his house.

The girlsâ€™ parents were away for work when the crime took place. The issue came to light when the girls complained of difficulty in passing urine. It was only after the parents enquired that the two revealed the details of the crime.

Following this, the parents of both the girls and the villagers beat up Narayana and handed him to Yedapalli police. Based on the parentsâ€™ complaints, Narayana has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. A rape case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against him.

The girls were sent to hospital for examination on Sunday.

Although the first information report (FIR) has been registered in the incident, an arrest is yet to be recorded.

Speaking to TNM, Bodhan Rural Circle Inspector said that the case is under investigation and the accused has not been arrested. The police refused to divulge further details.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl. The man was allegedly in a relationship with the mother of the girl and sexually assaulted the girl as well in the absence of her mother. While the incident took place on June 22, the accused, Narsimha Yadav, was arrested on Sunday.

Speaking to TNM, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vanasthalipuram had confirmed the arrest of the accused.

The case was booked under Sections 376(2) (n) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (punishment) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act.

Vanasthalipuram Station House Officer (SHO) A Venkataiah said, â€œThe accused has been arrested and is being sent to judicial remand."