9pm9minute: India turns off lights and lights candles, many burst crackers

PM Modi had said that when all Indians do this together, they can feel the power of light.

Millions across the country lit lamps and flashed torchlights in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to display the country’s resolve to fight coronavirus. In many parts across the country, crackers too were burst and street lights were turned off. On Sunday, cases across India crossed 4,100. Modi had on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday.

Politicians including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and various Chief Ministers took part. Celebrities also tweeted their support.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu turns off all the lights of his residence & lights earthen lamps. PM had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, & just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6NEO4H683i — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Two diyas - one for me and the other for my 88 year old mother who could not be at the door.



Joining an expression of mass solidarity. India stands united as never before.

Jai Hind#9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/Ul7YjMpHNk — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 5, 2020

Telanagana: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao light up a candle following the call of PM Modi to switch off all the lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/fPFN20vciF — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Crackers were burst in many locations across the country, and was met with criticism. Apart from fireworks, thalis, whistles and police sirens were heard. At some places, Hindu devotional songs, mantras and national anthem were also played.

Fantastic. The spirit of Indians overwhelmed me. Not only we burn candles and diyas but seemed like we had another diwali. People burning crackers, rockets it was an extravaganza. pic.twitter.com/UqOExUp1Ff — KAMAL SETHI (@kamalsethi32) April 5, 2020

So, people lit candles and diyas & also decided on their own to burst crackers! Yet again, that's not what you were asked to do. And where did the crackers come from, weren't they banned this Diwali? #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/t7sC80aBxH — Maha Siddiqui (@SiddiquiMaha) April 5, 2020

There were firecrackers burst and conchshells blown. And then there were some people, shouting "Go Corona, Corona go!"



Apne desh ki buddhi pe roun ya hassu?#9pm9minutes pic.twitter.com/zJVFn0E6HR — Geetika (@geetikamantri) April 5, 2020

There is a freaking pandemic that the world is trying to deal with and we are bursting crackers?

WTF is wrong with us.

How are we this stupid pic.twitter.com/rBrNrZWrka

— Ayesha Minhaz (@ayesha_minhaz) April 5, 2020

“Switch off all your lights, stand at your door or balcony, light a candle, lamp, a torch or your phone's flashlight, and keep it on for nine minutes,” he had said, stating that when everyone does this act together, they will be able to feel the power of light.

Prime Minister Modi even reminded people to light lamps on Sunday night. "#9pm9minute", the prime minister tweeted to remind people of the exercise.

In a video message of over 11 minutes, Modi also asked people to maintain the "lakshman rekha" of social distancing by staying indoors and not getting together in groups during the exercise.

The prime minister told the nation that many people must have felt alone being at home during the ongoing lockdown but they must realise that the collective strength of 130 crore Indians is with each one of them.

Once people everywhere light up lamps or display flashlights of their mobile phones at their doorsteps or balconies after turning off the lights at home, it will emerge in this "superpower" of brightness that "we are all fighting with a collective resolve", he said.

India has been on a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 65,000 lives globally since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

On March 22, millions of people across the country had come out briefly at 5 pm to show gratitude to health and other essential service providers with sounds of bells, conches and claps following the prime minister's call after staying indoors during a Janata curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus.

THE ONLY DIYA VIDEO WORTH WATCHING.. @hashtagg_fahad ke charan sparsh for doing this pic.twitter.com/HMisF0FvCX — S (@vakeel_saheba) April 5, 2020

