PM Modi had said that when all Indians do this together, they can feel the power of light.

news Coronavirus Sunday, April 05, 2020 - 21:30
TNM Staff

Millions across the country lit lamps and flashed torchlights in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to display the country’s resolve to fight coronavirus. In many parts across the country, crackers too were burst and street lights were turned off. On Sunday, cases across India crossed 4,100. Modi had on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday.

Politicians including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and various Chief Ministers took part. Celebrities also tweeted their support. 

Crackers were burst in many locations across the country, and was met with criticism. Apart from fireworks, thalis, whistles and police sirens were heard. At some places, Hindu devotional songs, mantras and national anthem were also played.

There is a freaking pandemic that the world is trying to deal with and we are bursting crackers?
WTF is wrong with us.
How are we this stupid pic.twitter.com/rBrNrZWrka

— Ayesha Minhaz (@ayesha_minhaz) April 5, 2020

“Switch off all your lights, stand at your door or balcony, light a candle, lamp, a torch or your phone's flashlight, and keep it on for nine minutes,” he had said, stating that when everyone does this act together, they will be able to feel the power of light.

Prime Minister Modi even reminded people to light lamps on Sunday night. "#9pm9minute", the prime minister tweeted to remind people of the exercise.

In a video message of over 11 minutes, Modi also asked people to maintain the "lakshman rekha" of social distancing by staying indoors and not getting together in groups during the exercise.

The prime minister told the nation that many people must have felt alone being at home during the ongoing lockdown but they must realise that the collective strength of 130 crore Indians is with each one of them.

Once people everywhere light up lamps or display flashlights of their mobile phones at their doorsteps or balconies after turning off the lights at home, it will emerge in this "superpower" of brightness that "we are all fighting with a collective resolve", he said.

India has been on a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 65,000 lives globally since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

On March 22, millions of people across the country had come out briefly at 5 pm to show gratitude to health and other essential service providers with sounds of bells, conches and claps following the prime minister's call after staying indoors during a Janata curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus.

With PTI inputs