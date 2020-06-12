97 new COVID-19 cases in Karnatakaâ€™s Ballari in a single day, officials on alert

There are 271 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on June 10, and Ballari accounts for 35% of the new cases.

Ballari district in Karnataka saw a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases on Friday. In the latest bulletin, Karnataka government declared 271 new COVID-19 cases in the state, with 97 emerging just from Ballari. This accounts for 35% of the total cases on Friday. So far, Ballari district has been relatively unaffected, with single digit cases being reported.

The Deccan Herald reported that the cases in Ballari have been reported from the Jindal plant located in Toranagallu village in the district, from the workers and their contacts. They reported that new cases have continued to surface from contacts of the plant.

The total number of cases in Karnataka on Friday stands at 6,516. There are currently 2,995 active cases in the state. Out of the 271 new cases, 92 are interstate passengers, the bulletin noted. This is 33% of the total. There were also seven deaths reported on Friday â€“ four of them from Bengaluru.

Bengaluru has reported 36 new cases, while Udupi has reported 22 cases and Kalaburagi, 20 cases. These three districts have been the worst affected by coronavirus infections so far.

Out of the 36 new cases, only 11 cases from Bengaluru have contact or travel history; 11 patients reported with ILI (influenza like illness) and five patients have been diagnosed with SARI (severe acute respiratory infection). Contacts of nine others in Bengaluru are yet to be found.

The Karnataka Health Department has reported that seven people have succumbed to coronavirus since the last bulletin arrived. This brings Karnatakaâ€™s total number of deaths due to coronavirus to 79.

Four of the deaths are from Bengaluru. Patient 5321 was a 61 year old woman, diagnosed with ILI. She had known comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and chronic liver disease. She was admitted to the hospital on June 6 and passed away on June 12.

Patient 6370 was a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with SARI. She was admitted with complaints of cough and breathlessness. She had known comorbidities of hypertension and diabetes. She was admitted on June 10 and passed away on June 11.

Patient 6376 was a 52-year-old man, diagnosed with SARI, admitted with complaints of breathlessness. He was admitted on June 10 at the designated hospital in Bengaluru Urban and died on June 11.

Patient 6394 was a 49-year-old woman, diagnosed with ILI, who complained of fever and cough. She had a history of hypertension. She was admitted on June 10 in Bengaluru Urban and died on June 11

Two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi. Patient 6523 was a 53-year-old man and diagnosed as a SARI patient. He had diabetes. He was admitted on June 9 and died on June 10.

Patient 6325 was a 48-year-old man, diagnosed as a SARI patient, and had hypertension and chronic kidney disease. He was admitted on June 9 and died on June 10.

Hassan has reported one patient death. Patient 6307 was a 60-year-old man, diagnosed with SARI case, who also had diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and has had a stroke. He was admitted on June 11 and died on June 12.

There are currently 19 people being treated for coronavirus in intensive care units (ICUs) in the state. Eleven are from Bengaluru, three from Kalaburagi, two from Bidar, while Dharwad, Mandya and Dakshina Kannada districts reported one patient on the ventilator each.

Karnataka has reported that 464 people have now been discharged from hospital. This takes the total number of discharges in the state to 3,440. The maximum discharges have been from Yadgir district with 129 discharges, and Udupi is a close second with 125 discharges. Belagavi reported 62 discharges, Kalaburagi 60, and Bidar 22. Other districts also reported a few discharges.