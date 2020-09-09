97% firms in India don’t plan to hire employees for next 3 months: Survey

A survey of over 800 companies in India notes that most are cautious in their hiring plans for Q4 of 2020 with 54% expecting no change.

Hiring sentiment in India is at its weakest point in 15 years with only 3% of companies looking to hire and only 7% anticipating an increase in payrolls in the next three months, according to a recent survey.

Among sectors, manufacturing, mining & construction, services and wholesale & retail trade saw the weakest sentiment. The survey was carried out by global staffing firm ManpowerGroup by interviewing over 800 employers in India.

Most companies are cautious in their hiring plans for Q4 of 2020 with 3% see a decrease in staff, which could mean that more layoffs are on the cards. 54% employers expect no change.

The survey reveals that globally, some employers plan to return furloughed workers full-time (60%), others with reduced hours (19%), while some are undecided (9%), and 12% plan permanent layoffs. India was among countries where employers were the least optimistic about bringing back all furloughed workers.

“Hiring sentiment is the weakest since the survey began 15 years ago, remaining relatively stable when compared with the previous quarter, but declining by 16 percentage points in comparison with this time one year ago,” the survey noted.

The strongest workforce gains are expected among small-size organisations followed by medium and large-sized categories. In a year-over-year comparison, the report also revealed that hiring plans for companies have weakened compared to last years in all four regions of the country with the west and north reporting lesser declines as compared to the south and east.

Among sectors, the strongest workforce gains are expected in the public administration & education sector with an outlook of +9% while the weakest labour market is anticipated by mining & construction sector employers with an outlook of 0%.

"The government is trying to ease the burden on corporate India by providing various sops from production-linked incentives to changes in the labour law and leniency on tax returns. We hope to see the impact of these reforms in the subsequent quarters,” said Sandeep Gulati, Group Managing Director of ManpowerGroup India.

The survey said that interviewing was carried out during the exceptional circumstances of the COVID-19 outbreak and that the survey findings for the fourth quarter of 2020 are likely to reflect the impact of the global health emergency and may be notably different to previous quarters.