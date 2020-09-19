From 967 to 0 in five years: No fluoride-affected villages in Telangana, says govt

Minister KTR credited the successful implementation of the stateâ€™s Mission Bhagiratha project for the positive change.

Telangana had 967 villages with fluoride-affected drinking water in 2015. Fast forward to 2020 and that number has drastically reduced to zero.

Taking to twitter, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) posted an excerpt from an official statement to substantiate his claim. The official statement was presented in Parliament by the Centre and was about the state-wise details of habitations having arsenic and fluoride-affected drinking water sources.

"No of Fluoride affected villages at the time of formation of #Telangana was 967!! After the successful implementation of the #MissionBhagiratha, the number has come down to Zero, he tweeted.

This is an excerpt from an official statement in parliament by Govt of India. Team MB pic.twitter.com/x65dh1gVTU â€” KTR (@KTRTRS) September 18, 2020

According to a statement by the Government of India tabled in Parliament, Telangana had 967 fluoride-affected habitations as on April 1, 2015. This became zero as on August 1, 2020.

The Nalgonda district had been affected by fluorosis, a crippling disease which affects bones and teeth due to excessive intake of fluoride-heavy water, for a long time.

More than a lakh people in the district are estimated to be suffering from the disease. Those afflicted are found with crippled limbs, twisted joints, bent spine, disfigured faces, stunted growth and yellowish or brownish enamel on their teeth.

According to World Health Organisation norms, the maximum permissible limit of fluoride in drinking water is 1 milligram per litre. However, in the affected villages of Nalgonda district, it was 10 mg to 19 mg.

The state has overcome the problem thanks to Mission Bhagiratha, the state government's flagship programme to provide safe drinking water to every household.

The high fluoride content in the district was attributed to very low groundwater levels. Under Mission Bhagiratha, the government also built a water treatment plant at a cost of Rs 436 crore to provide safe drinking water to 585 villages affected by fluorosis.

The report about Telangana overcoming the problem of fluorosis came a month after it was ranked number one in the country under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The state secured top ranking with 98.31% households having functional tap connections.

According to JMM, Telangana has 53,45,962 functional household tap connections. The remaining 1.69% (91,777) households are in the process of getting the connections.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's dream project Mission Bhagiratha was implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 43,791 crore. Bulk water connections have already been provided to 23,960 out of 23,968 habitations.

Impressed with the success of Mission Bhagiratha, several states have come forward to replicate the scheme.



(With PTI and IANS inputs)



