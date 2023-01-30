90 stations of Southern Railway to be modernised under Amrit Bharat scheme

The stations will be restructured to have broader roads, lighting, Wi-Fi facilities amongst others.

news News

As many as 90 railway stations of the Southern Railway are to be modernised under the Amrit Bharat Scheme. The stations will be restructured to have broader roads, lighting, Wi-Fi facilities amongst others. According to reports, 15 railway stations from six railway divisions - Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchchirappalli, Salem, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram are to be modernised. A Times of India report stated that a consultancy contract has been given for the development of the stations. The facilities provided in the stations will also include roof plazas, retail space, better flooring, smooth walls, better furniture at platforms, waiting halls and retiring rooms and amenities for the disabled, the report said.

"There will be landscaping, setting up of green patches and use of local art and culture to create a pleasant experience for the station users. Professionals will be engaged to do the work," chief public relations officer of Southern Railway S Guganesan told ToI. He also added that this will be done in a cost effective manner, by avoiding construction of new buildings as far as possible.

Gugansen also said that the roads will be widened and unwanted buildings and structures will be removed, and proper parking and pedestrian areas will be dedicated.