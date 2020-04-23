9-month pregnant woman, husband try to trek from Hyderabad to village in Odisha, rescued

With no food or money, the couple were forced to walk back to their village in Odisha but were fortunately rescued by district revenue and police officials on lockdown duty.

On Sunday, Sunitha and her husband Sridam Shil carrying their luggage undertook an extremely perilous journey by foot from Hyderabad to get to their village in Odisha. 28-year-old Sunitha is nine months pregnant. With no food or money, owing to the national lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple were left with no choice but to go back to their village located in Malkangiri district by any means necessary.

Fortunately, the couple were rescued on Wednesday evening by district revenue and police officials in Kusumanchi village in Telangana’s Khammam district while they were overseeing the lockdown in the area.

Three months ago, Sridam and Sunitha came to Hyderabad, where Sridam was engaged in centring and rod bending in the construction industry. However, Sridam’s employer didn’t give him his pending wages, forcing the couple to leave Hyderabad and thereby violate the lockdown.

“What could we do? My owner didn’t give us any money, and we had no food to eat. In order to survive we had to take this risk,” a weeping Sridam told TNM.

“The couple walked at least 100 km before a lorry driver offered them a lift seeing the woman’s condition,” said Annam Srinivasa Rao. Rao is a philanthropist who has been running Annam Seva Foundation, a shelter for the homeless in Khammam.

However, the lorry was intercepted at Suryapet, 60 km from Khammam. Determined to reach their village, the couple walked all the way to Khammam and reached Kusumanchi around 9.30 pm on Wednesday. Noticing the woman’s condition, police officers offered them help before taking them to Annam Seva Foundation so they can be taken care of.

“The couple are very naive and helpless. When we spoke to them, they insisted that they would reach their hometown by trekking and getting lifts,” Rao said.

The NGO shifted the woman to the Khammam Government General Hospital the same evening. The doctors noticed that Sunitha had low blood levels and gave her a blood and glucose transfusion.

“The condition of the patient is stable, she has not suffered any complications. We took a scan and performed a blood transfusion,” a duty nurse told TNM.

Sridam and Sunitha will be offered accommodation at the Annam Seva Foundation shelter until the lockdown ends, Rao said.