89-year-old goes missing in Hyderabad, found stuck in bank locker room after 18 hours

Krishna Reddy, a resident of Jubilee Hills, went missing on the evening of March 28 and was traced to the bank with the help of CCTV footage, according to the police.

news Missing Person

An 89-year-old man had to spend a night in a bank's locker room in Hyderabad due to the negligence of the bank staff. The man spent 18 hours in the bank on Monday, March 28 after the bank employees locked up and left the premises while he was still inside the locker room. The shocking incident occurred in Union Bank of India's branch in the posh Jubilee Hills area and came to light only on Tuesday after the police traced and rescued the elderly man.

V Krishna Reddy, a resident of Jubilee Hills Road Number 67, had gone to the bank around 4.20 pm on Monday to access his locker. Even as he was inside the locker room, the bank staff members locked the bank, leaving the octogenarian stuck inside. When Krishna Reddy did not return home till late in the evening, his family members began looking for him. As he remained untraced, they approached the Jubilee Hills police.

The police checked the CCTV footage in the Jubilee Hills checkpost area and traced him to the bank. The elderly man, who is diabetic and has Alzheimer's disease, was found in the locker room. He has been shifted to a hospital.

â€œWe have successfully traced him at Union Bank of India, Jubilee Hills check post. Yesterday evening he was confined accidentally in Lockers room of Union Bank. After verifying the CCTV cameras the Jubilee Hills Police successfully rescued him and shifted to near by Hospital," (sic) Jubilee Hills inspector Rajashekhar Reddy tweeted in response to messages seeking help to trace Krishna Reddy.

We have successfully traced him at Union Bank of India, Jubilee Hills check post. Yesterday evening he was confined accidentally in Lockers room of Union Bank. After verifying the CCTV cameras the Jubilee Hills Police successfully rescued him and shifted to near by Hospital. â€” SHO JUBILEE HILLS (@shojubileehills) March 29, 2022

After he went missing, Krishna Reddyâ€™s family had circulated messages on social media seeking help. They had posted his photograph, mentioning that he was wearing a red-coloured shirt and was last seen near Jubilee Hills, and asked people to contact the Jubilee Hills police or the family.