The Health Department of Kerala has declared 88 locations in the state as COVID-19 hotspots. These include areas under corporations, municipalities as well as panchayats.
The Kerala government has announced a number of relaxations in the lockdown that the state, along with the rest of the country, has been under since March 25. However, there would be limited movement in the hotspots.
The hotspot list has been prepared taking into account the number of positive cases of COVID-19, primary and secondary contacts of those who tested positive. The list will be revised every day depending on the spread of the disease. However, Health Minister KK Shailaja clarified that the decision to remove a place from the hotspot list will be taken after analysing the data of a week.
Hotspots in various districts are as follows:
Thiruvananthapuram (3) - Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Varkala municipality and Malayinkeezhu panchayat
Kollam (5) - Kollam corporation, Punalur municipality and the panchayats of Thrikkaruva, Nilamel and Ummannoor
Alappuzha (3) - Chengannur municipality, panchayats of Muhamma and Cheriyanad
Pathanamthitta (7) - Adoor municipality, panchayats of Vadaserikkara, Aranmula, Ranni-Pazhavangadi, Kozhencherry, Omallur and Veliyannur
Kottayam (1) - Thiruvarpu panchayat
Idukki (6) - Thodupuzha municipality, panchayats of Kanjikuzhy, Mariapuram, Adimali, Bison Valley and Senapathy
Ernakulam (2) - Kochi corporation, Mulavukadu panchayat
Thrissur (3) - Chalakkudy municipality, panchayats of Vallathol Nagar and Mathilakam
Palakkad (4) - Palakkad municipality, panchayats of Karakkurissi, Kottappadam and Kanjirappura
Malappuram (13) - Municipalities of Malappuram, Thiroorangadi and Manjeri, panchayats of Vandoor, Thennala, Valavannur, Edarikkodu, Vengara, Chungathara, Keezhattur, Edakkara, Kunnamangalam and Pookottur
Kozhikode (6) - Kozhikode corporation, Vadakara municipality, panchayats of Edachery, Azhiyur, Kuttiyadi and Nadapuram
Wayanad (2) - Panchayats of Vellamunda and Muppainaadu
Kannur (19) - Kannur corporation, municipalities of Panoor, Payyannur, Thalassery, Iritty and Koothuparambu, panchayats of Kolayadu, Padyam, Kottayam, Madayi, Mokkeri, Kadannappally-Panappuzha, Choksy, Mattool, Eruvassi, Peralasseri, Chittariparamba, Naduvil and Maniyoor
Kasargod (14) - Municipalities of Kanjangad and Kasargod, panchayats of Chemmanad, Chengala, Madoor, Mograal-Puthoor, Uduma, Paivalike, Badiyadukka, Kodom-Beloor, Kumbala Ajanur, Manjeswaram and Pallikkara
