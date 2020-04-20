88 areas marked as COVID-19 hotspots in Kerala: See full list

The list of hotspots will be revised every day depending on the spread of the disease.

The Health Department of Kerala has declared 88 locations in the state as COVID-19 hotspots. These include areas under corporations, municipalities as well as panchayats.

The Kerala government has announced a number of relaxations in the lockdown that the state, along with the rest of the country, has been under since March 25. However, there would be limited movement in the hotspots.

The hotspot list has been prepared taking into account the number of positive cases of COVID-19, primary and secondary contacts of those who tested positive. The list will be revised every day depending on the spread of the disease. However, Health Minister KK Shailaja clarified that the decision to remove a place from the hotspot list will be taken after analysing the data of a week.

Hotspots in various districts are as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram (3) - Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Varkala municipality and Malayinkeezhu panchayat

Kollam (5) - Kollam corporation, Punalur municipality and the panchayats of Thrikkaruva, Nilamel and Ummannoor

Alappuzha (3) - Chengannur municipality, panchayats of Muhamma and Cheriyanad

Pathanamthitta (7) - Adoor municipality, panchayats of Vadaserikkara, Aranmula, Ranni-Pazhavangadi, Kozhencherry, Omallur and Veliyannur

Kottayam (1) - Thiruvarpu panchayat

Idukki (6) - Thodupuzha municipality, panchayats of Kanjikuzhy, Mariapuram, Adimali, Bison Valley and Senapathy

Ernakulam (2) - Kochi corporation, Mulavukadu panchayat

Thrissur (3) - Chalakkudy municipality, panchayats of Vallathol Nagar and Mathilakam

Palakkad (4) - Palakkad municipality, panchayats of Karakkurissi, Kottappadam and Kanjirappura

Malappuram (13) - Municipalities of Malappuram, Thiroorangadi and Manjeri, panchayats of Vandoor, Thennala, Valavannur, Edarikkodu, Vengara, Chungathara, Keezhattur, Edakkara, Kunnamangalam and Pookottur

Kozhikode (6) - Kozhikode corporation, Vadakara municipality, panchayats of Edachery, Azhiyur, Kuttiyadi and Nadapuram

Wayanad (2) - Panchayats of Vellamunda and Muppainaadu

Kannur (19) - Kannur corporation, municipalities of Panoor, Payyannur, Thalassery, Iritty and Koothuparambu, panchayats of Kolayadu, Padyam, Kottayam, Madayi, Mokkeri, Kadannappally-Panappuzha, Choksy, Mattool, Eruvassi, Peralasseri, Chittariparamba, Naduvil and Maniyoor

Kasargod (14) - Municipalities of Kanjangad and Kasargod, panchayats of Chemmanad, Chengala, Madoor, Mograal-Puthoor, Uduma, Paivalike, Badiyadukka, Kodom-Beloor, Kumbala Ajanur, Manjeswaram and Pallikkara