84-year-old COVID-19 patient, with pneumonia and kidney disease, recovers in Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister KK Shailaja have complimented the medical team who treated him.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

An 84-year-old patient, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Kozhikode Medical College hospital, has recovered from COVID-19. The patient, Mooriad Aboobakkar, is a native of Koothuparamba of Kannur district and was also suffering from kidney ailments.

Aboobakkarâ€™s son had returned from Dubai on March 13 and was in quarantine. While his son was away, Aboobakkar fell down and suffered multiple fractures. His family took him to a private hospital in Thalassery and he was discharged after two days. However, a few days later, he developed a fever and was taken for treatment to a private hospital in Kannur and then shifted to a hospital in Kozhikode for further treatment. On April 11, he was confirmed to have COVID-19 and then was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College.

â€œHis condition was critical, as he had pneumonia, breathing problems, variation in heartbeats and kidney disease. He was brought back to health from a dangerous situation by an expert medical team," a press release from the state Health Department says.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister KK Shailaja complimented the medical team for their success.

"We consider patients above 60 years of age as a high-risk category. This is a success story of Kerala, as the patient was suffering from various other ailments," CM said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a woman who recovered from COVID-19, and her newborn baby, were discharged from Kannur Government Medical College, Pariyaram. Fathima, 21, delivered a baby boy on April 11, two days after her test results returned negative. Fathima and her husband, who are from Kasaragod district, were diagnosed with COVID-19 and were admitted to hospital on March 20.

Fathima had tested negative on April 9 but stayed in the hospital as she was nearing her delivery date. After the delivery, the baby was kept away from the mother for a few days. They were both discharged on Saturday. Fathima's husband had been discharged earlier. This is the first incident in Kerala where a COVID-19 positive woman delivered a healthy baby.

Read:

Bonding in the lockdown: Kerala families share their experience

Watch: Robot deployed at Ernakulam Medical College to serve food to COVID-19 patients